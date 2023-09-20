Russian diamonds to come under sanctions?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

By Rhod Mackenzie

The Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo presented a plan to abandon Russian gems to the world’s leading diamond industry representatives in New York on Tuesday, writes the Belgian publication Soir.

“Alexander de Croo proposed to the elite of the jewellery industry gathered at the residence of the Belgian Consul General in New York to ban Russian diamonds and effectively remove them from the market,” the publication reports.

According to him, “a reliable mechanism for tracking diamonds and preventing Russian stones from entering the markets of the G7 countries is almost ready”. However, as De Croo stressed, the “effective functioning” of the mechanism and its launch on 1 January 2024 will require the participation of all the leading industry players.

“The new tracking protocol will be based on several control mechanisms, including the Kimberley Process (an international certification system created in 2003 to prevent the flow of rough diamonds from conflict zones to the global market), protected by blockchain technology,” Soir said.

Soir notes that if the Belgian plan is successful, “this should lead to the displacement of Russian stones from the market in favour of diamonds from the African continent and a fall in their value”. It is not reported how representatives of the global diamond and jewellery industry have reacted to De Croo’s initiative.

At the same time, the publication previously wrote that Belgium, which is home to one of the world’s centres for the trading and processing these precious stones, the city of Antwerp, would suffer major losses from such a ban. Antwerp’s diamond industry has an annual turnover of 47 billion euros, 40% of which are from the trade in Russian diamonds. The European Union has repeatedly pointed out that in order to introduce any restrictions on the trade in Russian diamonds, it is necessary to enlist the support of all international partners, in particular India as a key player in this area. Brussels has also stressed the importance of first ensuring the traceability of Russian diamonds on world markets.

To continue to read this article ‘Free of Charge’ please click on the link below.

Russian diamonds to come under sanctions? By Rhod Mackenzie The Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo presented a plan to abandon Russian gems to the world’s leading diamond industry…

Buy now

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report