The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Salvo Launches Tsirkon, Deploys S-550, Scoffs at Sanctions, Ahead of Talks with US
News Topic 375
https://mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/1792420/
Joint meeting of the State Council and the Council for Science and Education
Joint meeting of the State Council and the Council for Science and Education
Vladimir Putin held, via videoconference, a joint meeting of the State Council and the Presidential Council for Science and Education. The participants discussed the results of the Year of Science and Technology in Russia and the further development of the country’s scientific potential.
Putin lauds successful test-launch of Tsirkon hypersonic missile
Putin lauds successful test-launch of Tsirkon hypersonic missile
MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Tsirkon hypersonic missile system was successfully test-launched on December 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday. “Last night or, to be more exact, this morning, the Tsirkon hypersonic system was salvo-launched. This is our latest missile that can strike both naval and ground targets.
Russia sets up new paratroop regiment in Crimea
Russia sets up new paratroop regiment in Crimea
ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 29. /TASS/. A new paratroop regiment has been set up in Crimea, Russia’s Airborne Force Commander Andrey Serdyukov told the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Wednesday.
First S-550 air defense systems enter service in Russia — source
First S-550 air defense systems enter service in Russia – source
MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. Russia’s new S-550 air defense system has successfully passed state trials and entered combat service, a source close to the Russian defense ministry has told TASS. “The S-550 air defense system has successfully completed state trials. The first S-550 brigade has entered combat duty,” he said.
German Cabinet confirms plans for Moscow-Berlin talks
German Cabinet confirms plans for Moscow-Berlin talks
BERLIN, December 29. /TASS/. The German Cabinet confirmed Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s advisor Jens Ploetner’s plans to hold negotiations with Russian Deputy Administration head Dmitry Kozak, Cabinet spokesman Wolfgang Buechner said Wednesday. “There is a number of talks ahead. The first is planned between the US and Russia in Geneva,” he said, adding that the Russia-NATO Council may convene on January 12.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I get paid more than $90 to $100 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $10k from this without having online working skills . Simply give it a shot on
the accompanying site… http://www.top6jobs.com