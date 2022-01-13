The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia-NATO in Brussels End in Deadlock, Russia Warns NATO it will Pursue ‘Counter-Intimindation’ and ‘Counter Containment’
News Topic 388
NATO Seeks to ‘Contain’ Russia, There’s ‘No Room for Common Positive Agenda,’ Top Diplomat Says
Wednesday’s meeting of the Russia-NATO Council was open and direct, but there were many disagreements, and the Western alliance has demonstrated through the recent diplomatic spat over accreditation rights that there is no room for a common positive agenda, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has said.”Today’s meeting was devoted precisely to the analysis of the factors affecting the degradation of European security which we have observed in recent years,” Grushko said, speaking to reporters Wednesday after the conclusion of the meeting.”This seriously worsens our security and creates unacceptable risks for our security which we will confront,” Grushko added.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.