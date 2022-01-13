in Latest, Video

Novak Djokovic and legal nihilism

119 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Novak Djokovic and legal nihilism
The Duran: Episode 1191

Djokovic team reveals plan if Australian visa canceled again – reports

Djokovic team reveals plan if Australian visa canceled again – reports

Novak Djokovic’s legal team will immediately launch a fresh legal appeal if Australian authorities attempt to deport him, according to reports Lawyers representing tennis star Novak Djokovic will launch an appeal in the event that Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke opts to revoke his visa as the Serb’s staredown with the country’s authorities continues.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Russia-NATO in Brussels End in Deadlock, Russia Warns NATO it will Pursue ‘Counter-Intimindation’ and ‘Counter Containment’

French elections and Macron’s contempt for his own people