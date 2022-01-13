The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
French elections and Macron’s contempt for his own people
The Duran: Episode 1191
Anti-vax protesters in France tell Macron: ‘We’ll piss you off’
More than 100,000 people across France protested Saturday over what they say are government plans to further restrict the rights of the unvaccinated, days after French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to “piss off” those refusing the jab.
Macron is contemptible and incompetent, but he’s not alone in the club.