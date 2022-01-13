The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Protesters in Bulgaria storm Parliament
News Topic 692
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Just lift the mandates. They are useless against the O variant anyway, and helping everyone to get the O variant might just be the best way to develop community immunity and end the pandemic.