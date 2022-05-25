The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia ‘Cuts off” Severodonetsk, Eyes Zaporozhye, As Ukraine Says Plans Counteroffensive
As a retired government analyst, I can say that Alexander’s presentations always have the benefit of working from actual evidence to reasonable conclusions. This is totally different from the usual garbage you get from journalists or propagandists whose assertions derive from anecdotes, bias, sneers, sophistry, sucking up to power, wishful thinking, or lies, or simply threats and bullying. Every word spoken by Biden and his minions falls into one or more of these categories. One doubts whether they are even capable of fact-based reasoning. When hearing such tripe it is always helpful to examine the speaker’s motives.
I think Scot Ritter is bang on, Russia needs to finish the job quickly in the Donbas region. and be ready fur any kind of fight back by the Ukies,. Whatever transpires i would put my house on Russia prevailing.
With the potential of having Russian hypersonic missiles and bombs raining down on concentrations of Ukrainian troops it would be wise for Ukraine to train troops in small cadres, without fanfare and as invisibly as possible.
A quick search puts the cost of one M777 Howitzer at $700,000.