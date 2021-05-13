Russia Cools on US-Russia Summit, Insists US Backs Ukraine Settlement
Press review: Clear agenda key to Putin-Biden summit and Jerusalem violence jolts Israel
Izvestia: Putin-Biden summit requires well-defined agenda A Russian-US presidential summit would require a well-defined agenda so that the said talks can have a meaningful outcome, said politicians and experts interviewed by Izvestia. According to specialists, the summit’s focus will be on Ukraine, arms control and the current bilateral diplomatic crisis.
The United States would never, repeat never, enter a nuclear engagement with Russia if NATO’s Article 5 – an attack on one member was an attack on all, including the US itself – was ever operationalised. Saving the US homeland if Montenegro was occupied by Russian forces is definitely not on the American agenda. It was a bluff and both Russia and the US knew it was. So there will be no war in Europe for the foreseeable future. Both sides recognise this even if the EU doesn’t. As for the half-wits east of the Oder-Niesse line, they have simply… Read more »
Further to my comment below. I have raised the issue of the occupation of large areas of both Lugansk and Donetsk by the Ukrainian occupying force. This dates back to the early conflict between the Ukrainian army and the Lugansk and Donetsk militias, who stopped the invasion during the battles of Ilovaisk and Debaltsevo in 2015. About two-thirds of the Lugansk region and a good chunk of the Donetsk region is still occupied by the Ukrainian armed forces. If both the Lugansk and Donetsk Peoples republics wish to break away from Ukraine do the areas which are now being controlled… Read more »
Good analysis. I would only add that the US will never in the foreseeable future be able to compete with China because the U.S./globalist oligarchy will not relinquish neoliberalism (private banking and privatization of key sectors of the economy).
There will be no summit forna very simple reason: there’s no point in talking to these people. They are liars and cannot be trusted. Zelensky is leading a very dangerous life now after being told what the predators want. He should have studied what happened to other “friends” of the U.S. like Gaddafi, Saddam hussein, the shah of persia or even Mr. bin Laden. Being a friend of the U.S. it seems is not exactly good for yoir health. The russians know exactly what Zelensky was rold. The walls in kyiv have russian ears, as i wrote here before. Russians… Read more »
couldn’t agree more.