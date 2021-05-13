NBC cancels 2022 Golden Globes as Hollywood continues to self-destruct
NBC CANCELS 2022 Golden Globes as part of pressure campaign on organizer for more ‘diversity’
Piling onto pressure from Amazon, Netflix and social justice activists, the network NBC said it won’t televise next year’s Golden Globe Awards, citing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) slow pace of promised reforms. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement on Monday.
I’m sorry; why does anyone think I give a shyte?
“I was a Christian then, but I am a Bokononist now.” — “Cat’s Cradle”, Vonnegut
I think by 2022, the Hollywood film industry will be resting peacefully in the graveyard. Folks are waking up to all the propaganda they have been fed, and as they say, “get woke, go broke”.