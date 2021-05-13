in Latest, Video

NBC cancels 2022 Golden Globes as Hollywood continues to self-destruct

Piling onto pressure from Amazon, Netflix and social justice activists, the network NBC said it won’t televise next year’s Golden Globe Awards, citing the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) slow pace of promised reforms. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement on Monday.

Alex Christoforou

St. Longinus
St. Longinus
May 13, 2021

I’m sorry; why does anyone think I give a shyte?

Kevin
Kevin
May 13, 2021

“I was a Christian then, but I am a Bokononist now.” — “Cat’s Cradle”, Vonnegut

FranBrown
FranBrown
May 13, 2021

I think by 2022, the Hollywood film industry will be resting peacefully in the graveyard. Folks are waking up to all the propaganda they have been fed, and as they say, “get woke, go broke”.

