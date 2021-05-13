Elon Musk & Tesla drop Bitcoin as they bow to climate activist demands
****News Topic 407*****
Which ‘green’ cryptocurrency is Tesla likely to add for payments?
https://cointelegraph.com/news/which-green-cryptocurrency-is-tesla-likely-to-add-for-payments
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Heard about this last night with Montagraph. AND who pray tell, runs the “green” agenda? I’ll give you a hint. The answer begins with the letter ‘j’. Elon would never bow down to “climate change activists”, BUT, he will do what a good sayanim does. As for other ‘crypto’ coins – which are actual coins versus applications? Isn’t XRP only a way to settle contracts? The ‘controllers’ use more energy in a day than you or I will use in a lifetime. If you think we’re going to Mars, then I submit you’re already there.