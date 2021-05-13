in Latest, Video

Elon Musk & Tesla drop Bitcoin as they bow to climate activist demands

110 Views 1 Comment

Elon Musk & Tesla drop Bitcoin as they bow to climate activist demands
****News Topic 407*****

Which ‘green’ cryptocurrency is Tesla likely to add for payments?

https://cointelegraph.com/news/which-green-cryptocurrency-is-tesla-likely-to-add-for-payments

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
St. Longinus
St. Longinus
May 13, 2021

Heard about this last night with Montagraph. AND who pray tell, runs the “green” agenda? I’ll give you a hint. The answer begins with the letter ‘j’. Elon would never bow down to “climate change activists”, BUT, he will do what a good sayanim does. As for other ‘crypto’ coins – which are actual coins versus applications? Isn’t XRP only a way to settle contracts? The ‘controllers’ use more energy in a day than you or I will use in a lifetime. If you think we’re going to Mars, then I submit you’re already there.

Last edited 2 hours ago by St. Longinus
0
Reply

NBC cancels 2022 Golden Globes as Hollywood continues to self-destruct

Middle East on fire as Israel-Gaza violence spins out of control