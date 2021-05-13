Middle East on fire as Israel-Gaza violence spins out of control
Israel Orders “Massive Reinforcement” Of Reserve Troops To Quell Riots; Ground Forces Amass Near Gaza
On Thursday Israeli troops have begun amassing at Gaza’s border amid widespread rumors of preparations for a ground invasion. It comes also as violence between Jewish and Arab communities inside Israel ratcheted further overnight, taking the form of mob riots and attacks on either mosques or synagogues.
Well…you know… “rise and kill first.” And the whole “finding it difficult to form a government” is a ruse, yet again. They have no difficulty to form a gov’t unless they wish to appear to have a difficulty. They, after all, are the ones who MADE SURE that Bejing Biden got into the oval office. All part of their BRI and Greater Israel plan.