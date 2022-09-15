in Latest, Video

Russia Continues Encirclement of Bakhmut, Parries Ukrainian Counterattacks; Putin, Modi and Xi Meet in Samarkand

1.1k Views 29 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Continues Encirclement of Bakhmut, Parries Ukrainian Counterattacks; Putin, Modi and Xi Meet in Samarkand
News Topic 614

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

29 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

What Are Fake Jobs?