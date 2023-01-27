in Latest, Video

Russia Close to Capture Vuhledar, Launches Big Missile Attack; Blinken, Nuland Floats Peace Offer, Russia Says No

414 Views 21 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Close to Capture Vuhledar, Launches Big Missile Attack; Blinken, Nuland Floats Peace Offer, Russia Says No
Topic 743

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

21 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
waine
waine
January 27, 2023

Those hyper sonic missiles the Russian army is launching serves two purposes, apart from tearing the crap out of Ukraine, they are showing the Yanks what they will up against if or when they get involved in the conflict up front.
No wonder that some in the US are muting ” peace talks” , and apparently Putin has put the idea on the back foot. Why talks when you are winning.?

0
Reply

Neocons Can Be Forcibly Removed from Power

What motivated Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022