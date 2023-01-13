The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Claims Soledar Victory, Seeks to Trap of Ukrainian Troops in Bakhumt; Ukraine Soledar Counterattacks Fail
Topic 729
Meeting with Government members
The meeting was attended by Prime Minister , Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office , deputy prime ministers , , Alexei Overchuk, and , Deputy Prime Minister – Chief of the Government Staff , Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade , Deputy Prime Minister – Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District , Presidential Aide , Minister of Economic Development , and Minister of Finance .
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Could those forces in Belarus be readying for any action by Ukraine/NATO, If not maybe it is to fooL the west about what Russia intends, I go for the possible intervention by UKR/NATO.