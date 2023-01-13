How the World’s Nazi Movement Relocated From Berlin to Washington

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

Nazism is a form of imperialism. In my decades-long study of billionaires and of imperialism, I’ve never yet come across a billionaire anywhere who has been anti-imperialist. Some are conservative, and some are liberal, but all of them have been pro-imperialist. Britain’s Guardian newspaper, which used to be progressive (something that no billionaire actually is), got taken over (such as is shown in this), around a decade ago, by liberal billionaires — by Democratic Party U.S. billionaires, and by Labour Party UK billionaires — and it even goes so far as to publish (as being a propaganda-asset of the liberal billionaires who now control it) on 6 July 2018, an article about the world’s most famous imperialist, the American billionaire George Soros, alleging him to advocate that the “American empire, and the alienations of contemporary capitalism would be things of the past.” What a bad joke that is. The major difference between German imperialism of the 1930s (Nazism) and American imperialism after WW II, has been that the latter displays vastly more sophisticated propaganda-techniques, and is consequently far more hypocritical, not nearly so bold and forthright in the propaganda for its many aggressions (‘for democracy and human rights’) as Hitler’s Nazi Party (which openly despised both) was. Before this takeover by billionaires occurred, that newspaper published on 28 March 2007 an importantly informative and honest op-ed by Bruni de la Motte, “East Germany did face up to its Nazi past: The west’s demonisation of communism has led to a distortion of history”, which would hardly be publishable anywhere in the U.S.-and-allied sphere today. It pointed out that West Germany (the part of Germany that the U.S. had controlled during 1945-1991 while the Soviets controlled Eastern Germany) didn’t face up to its Nazi past. Here are excerpts:

It is a truism that history is invariably written by the victors, but that shouldn’t stop individuals like me protesting when the truth is so clearly distorted. I read too often recently about how the communists in eastern Europe repressed knowledge of the iniquities of Hitler and Nazism. Recent Guardian articles have stated: “… in communist East Germany which did little to expose its Nazi past” (Hitler’s honour lives on in G8 summit town, March 12); and “Due to the communist regime’s suppression of history and its encouragement of anti-semitism, few Poles were aware …” (I’m no hero, says woman who saved 2,500 ghetto children, March 15).

I was born and grew up in the German Democratic Republic [eastern Germany]. Our schoolbooks dealt extensively with the Nazi period and what it did to the German nation and most of Europe. During the course of their schooling, all pupils were taken at least once to a concentration camp, where a former inmate would explain in graphic detail what took place. All concentration camps in the former GDR were maintained as commemorative places, “so that no one should forget”. The government itself included a good proportion of those, including Jews, who had been forced to flee Hitler fascism or who had been interred.

The allies’ post-war Potsdam agreement laid down the vital need to prosecute Nazi war criminals and de-Nazify the country. In the east, thousands of new teachers had to be found overnight, as those tainted by the Nazi ideology were not suitable to teach a new postwar generation, and this resulted in schools having under-trained and inadequate teaching staff for some years; all lawyers were replaced too.

Although the Nuremberg trials set the scene with the trial and conviction of the 24 top leaders, after the onset of the cold war the west did not carry through the spirit of Potsdam. In West Germany thousands of leading Nazi army officers, judges who had sent Jews and leftists to their deaths, doctors who’d experimented on concentration camp victims, politicians and others, were left unscathed and continued in their professions. They received generous pensions on retirement, whereas those who opposed the Nazis and had been imprisoned or in concentration camps received no pensions for these periods as “they hadn’t paid their contributions”. In the GDR the “victims of fascism” received extra pensions and other privileges in recognition of their suffering. …

In East Germany, on the other hand, all top Nazis were put on trial or fled to the west before they could be caught; and the government produced its famous Brown Book, with a list of leading Nazis who were still “on the run”.

This post-WW-II U.S. support of the Nazis’ ideology — racist-fascist-imperialism — and even of many leading ‘former’ Nazis, has had a major impact upon today, because the U.S. Government has, to a large extent, shaped the entire post-WW-II world; and, so, in “The West,” there is a degree of acceptance of nazism (that ideology) which far exceeds what prevails in the rest of the world, where the nazi ideology is widely despised not only for its racism, and not only for its fascism, and not only for its imperialism, but for all three of these reasons at once.

On 7 November 2022, I headlined “U.S. and allies vote for Nazism at U.N.”, and reported that:

Annually, each year, since 2005, the U.S. Government has been one of only from 1 to 3 Governments to vote in the U.N. General Assembly against an annual statement by the General Assembly against racism and other forms of bigotry — an annual Resolution condemning it, and expressing a commitment to doing everything possible to reduce bigoted acts. For the first time ever, on November 4th, America was joined not only by one or two voting against it, but 55 nations, and almost all gave as reasons that Russia was for it and has invaded Ukraine. Ukraine is the only country that has almost always been joining America in opposing such resolutions [resolutions against all forms of state-supported bigotry]; and many [though still a minority of] countries now vote against the resolution because Ukraine always does, and thus vote in solidarity with Ukraine against Russia — condemn the resolution because Russia supports it.

This year’s Resolution particularly offended America and its allies because “Nazism” is mentioned and condemned specifically in it.

No specific nation is ever mentioned in such resolutions.

Then, the nations were listed, as to their having voted “IN FAVOR (105)” and “AGAINST (52)” and “ABSTAIN (15)” and the 21 that were “ABSENT.” The 52 “AGAINST” are basically the complete list of the U.S.-and-allied countries, and these are the countries that advocate for “regime-change in Russia” or “Putin must go”.

The U.S. representative explained the U.S. vote against the resolution against state-supported bigotry, not by alleging that this is a free-speech issue (such as the U.S. often had used as its excuse in the past, even though there is nothing in the resolution that has ever advocated against freedom of speech) but instead by alleging “This resolution is a cynical attempt at best by Russia [as-if ONLY Russia had created the Resolution — which is NOT true] to further its contemporary geopolitical aims by invoking the Holocaust and the Second World War to malign other countries.” (No country was so much as even merely named — much less condemned — in the Resolution, nor ever has been.) He summed up, “For these reasons, the United States will continue to vote No on this resolution, as it has since 2005, and calls on other States to do the same.”

However, in the first record that I have been able to find, which was in 1985 (when the “AGAINST” were instead marked “N” for “No”), there were only 2 against that year’s version: U.S. and Israel. And, then, from 2005 on, there were only 2 or 3 against the Resolution each year, until 2022, when the U.S. suddenly got all of its allies voting its way on this matter, now that the U.S. Government is coming out more aggressively than ever against both China and Russia and demanding its allies (or vassal-nations) to obey. For example, on 19 November 2017, I headlined “Trump Continues Obama’s Support of Nazism” (and here was the U.N. nation-by-nation vote on it that year), and noted that only Ukraine had joined the U.S. in voting against the Resolution (but Israel joined those two in supporting an amendment to it, which failed to pass; Israel nonetheless voted for the Resolution, that year). America is the ONLY nation that ALWAYS votes for state-supported bigotry. America is not a moderate country: it might even be today more of a police-state than any other.

Here is a brief statement of the history that explains the origin of the U.S. Government’s decisive turn away from FDR’s intense opposition to all imperialism, to, instead, his successor, Truman’s, intense determination for the U.S. Government to become not merely another empire but the world’s ONLY empire, much as Hitler had intended for Germany, but this came instead from both Dwight Eisenhower (Truman’s hero) and Winston Churchill. And it has stayed with the U.S. Government ever since, despite America’s NOMINAL opponent, communism, having been totally abandoned by Russia in 1991. On 11 January 2023, I explained that America’s ‘war against communism’ was really a war against advocates for the poor. Like with Hitler’s racist-fascist imperialism, America’s version is based upon a “Might makes right” ideology, but America’s version of it is more explicit than his was about equating wealth with power or “Might.” Hitler’s was instead primarily “racist,” just a different emphasis than America’s, which is primarily a wealth-based caste-system. Otherwise, it’s quite similar. And, just as Hitler lost because his “Operation Barbarossa” invasion of Russia failed, America could be in for a similar outcome, but only time will tell — perhaps soon.

Anyway, Ukraine’s & Russia’s Defense Ministers agree (but NATO disagrees) that the war in Ukraine is between NATO & Russia, not between Ukraine & Russia; this is already WW III, and the only significant question about it now is whether it’s going to reach a final nuclear stage. This will depend upon how far Washington is willing to go in order to persist in the objective that Hitler had, to control ultimately the entire world.

There is sound reason why global polls show that America is the #1 country that is cited as posing the world’s biggest threat to peace. Global polls didn’t exist during World War II, but if they had, then America certainly wouldn’t have been viewed that way then; probably Nazi Germany would have been. And America has risen to take its place.

The U.S. Congressional Research Service’s list of U.S. invasions (including increases in existing invasions) lists and briefly describes 297 such invasions after WW II (i.e., during 1945-2022, a 77-year period), and is titled “Instances of Use of United States Armed Forces Abroad, 1798-2022”. That 297 U.S. invasions in the past 77 years is more than all of the instances put together during 1798-1945 — a 147-year period. And none of those 77 invasions was defensive. All were unConstitutional. Most of them were purely aggressions (some in order to help a foreign tyrant suppress his own population). America’s Founders had insisted there be no “standing army” in this nation. Until Truman established the ‘Defense’ Department and CIA in 1947, there wasn’t any. That created America’s military-industrial complex, which he and his hero and immediate successor Eisenhower institutionalized. There can be no doubt that starting in 1945 (i.e., with Truman), America changed fundamentally. It became Hitler’s heir. And that is how and why it happened. I don’t think that one can understand it truthfully without knowing this history.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report