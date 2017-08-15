Latest, News, Report Russia

Russia and China unite against war in Korea

Anna Lutskova 99
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and Chinese FM Wang Yi confirmed the inadmissibility of threats to use force in North Korea.

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed in a telephone conversation the situation around North Korea and confirmed the inadmissibility of threats to use force, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

“The sides discussed ways out of the confrontational spiral on the Korean Peninsula, reaffirming the inadmissibility of military adventurism and threats to use force, no matter where they come from. Attempts to solve regional problems by force are unacceptable,”

the statement said.

Previous Article
Anna Lutskova
Anna is a young entrepreneur from Moscow. She has a degree in Business Administration & Economics from Touro University. She works as a Social Media Manager at The Duran and teaches Russian as a foreign language. Anna is a devout Orthodox Christian. Fluent in Russian, English, and Serbian.