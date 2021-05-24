Russia & China army ad. Awesome 2018 US Army ad
US Hits Russian Entities With More Nord Stream 2 Sanctions After Removing Them For German Side
In the continuing saga of contradictory US efforts to thwart the Russia to Germany natural gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, the US Treasury on Friday hit Russia with more sanctions – specifically announcing that three more Russian entities and 13 vessels will come under sanction for their work on the project.
Putin Warns Enemy States In Rare Bellicose Speech: “Will Knock Their Teeth Out”
Coming off the recently renewed ‘Ukraine crisis’ – which was calmed only after late last month Russia ordered its tens of thousands of additional forces built up in Crimea and near Donbass back to their home bases – Vladimir Putin gave a rare bellicose speech to a meeting of top Russian officials wherein he warned the West and “foreign foes” that Moscow would “knock their teeth out” if they attempt to peel away pieces of Russia’s huge territory.
Pardes Seleh on Twitter: “Russian army ad vs US army ad 2021pic.twitter.com/tGQeY3dJa6 / Twitter”
Russian army ad vs US army ad 2021pic.twitter.com/tGQeY3dJa6
Army Recruitment Ads: China vs Russia vs USA
US Army Best Commercial of All Times – Us Army Commercial 2018
My take on this is that both China and Russia do what military recruiters have always done: try to appeal to patriotic macho men. The US recruitment cartoon seems to want to appeal to woke, gender confused individuals of whatever gender to join the club for more fun and “self-realization”. I conclude two things from this: One, that even the Pentagon has totally bowed down to the DNC, Nancy Pelosi and their “woke” Agenda, which mustn’t ever be the Military’s first priority. And two, that the US has no chance, none whatsoever, of winning World War III, or any other… Read more »