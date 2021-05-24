Mouse Squeaks At Bear: ‘Britain Encircled by Russian Fleet’
News Topic 165
Exclusive: Russia is ‘our number one threat’ as its submarines circle Britain
Exclusive: Russia is ‘our number one threat’ as its submarines circle Britain
Mr Wallace pushes back at claims that the carrier’s voyage to the Far East will avoid travelling between China and Taiwan to avoid antagonising Beijing. “We are going to the South China Sea, the East China Sea and the Philippine Sea,” he says. “The route there, and the route back is always subject to potential change.
Exclusive: Britain will regain mastery of political warfare after taking ‘eye off ball’ over Russian threat
Exclusive: Britain will regain mastery of political warfare after taking ‘eye off ball’ over Russian threat
All the levers of power must be deployed to achieve our strategic objectives, head of Strategic Command tells The Telegraph Britain has “woken up” to the threat from Russia after we “took our eye off the ball” at the end of the Cold War, the general in charge of cyber and special forces has said.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Meanwhile in the UK:
https://www.ukcolumn.org/ukcolumn-news/uk-column-news-24th-may-2021
Everytime a Russian ship is passing the English Channel on the way to the Mediterranean Sea, the deeply russophobe UK Regime, NATO-Mafia and the UK Fake-News/Propaganda MSM hysterical sounding alarm ‘The Russians are comming’ the incircling us – russian aggression blah blah and similar BS, it’s boring pathetic and idiotic beyond words.