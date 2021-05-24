in Latest, Video

Belarus: Lukashenko, Ryanair and Raman Protasevich (Live)

160 Views 5 Votes 3 Comments

Franz Beckenbauer
Franz Beckenbauer
May 24, 2021

This could be related to a true bombshell story that just makes russian and belarussian media explode.

Seems the U.S. ” National Endowment for Democracy” ( i.e. the deep state guys and gals) were pranked by two russian pranksters.

And tney obviously like to talk at “The endowment”

I guess a looooot of people are currently desperately looking for ways to get out of Russia and Belarus by plane, car or maybe rowing boat.

These americans are stipid beyond belief. Being their “ally” or “friend” is pure suicide.

Tom
Tom
May 24, 2021

Belarus copies UK US style capture of opponents. That will teach the hubris in Washington and London! Lukoshenko poked them in the eye were it hurts the most. The Empire of Evil got confronted using its own medicine.

jpthiran
jpthiran
May 24, 2021

…if the economic relations with the west were demaging for Russia, there relations with China will be much more damaging!…time with tell!…

