Russia celebrates Easter amid geo-political tensions (VIDEO)

Russians have celebrated Easter throughout the country and in ex-pat communities throughout the world.

Easter is the most important holy day in Christianity and Russia’s renewed vibrant Orthodox Christian traditions are being embraced across generations.

Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church, welcomed worshippers including President Vladimir Putin to Easter liturgy at the Christ The Saviour Cathedral in Moscow.

The grand cathedral was originally built in 1883 but demolished in 1931 on the orders of Stalin.

It was rebuilt in the year 2000 and holds a special place in both the spiritual and architectural history of Russia.

Patriarch Kirill said,

“We know that even in smallest churches, where the service is a lot simpler than in cathedrals, people feel this special joy in their hearts”.

President Putin issued an Easter message to the country saying,

“The great holiday of Easter has a special moral sense, spreads the eternal light of faith, fills hearts with joy, love, striving for goodness. Easter celebrations, that are taking place across the country, trace back to centuries-long traditions of ancestors, promote imperishable spiritual values and ideals”.

Now watch the full Easter liturgy from Christ The Saviour Cathedral in Moscow