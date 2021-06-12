in Latest, Video

Russia Assures China Before US-Russia Summit: We Are “Smarter than Americans Think”

119 Views

Russia Assures China Before US-Russia Summit: We Are “Smarter than Americans Think”, Won’t Sacrifice our Friendship with China
News Topic 183

Russia won’t alienate China over US; ‘We’re smarter than Americans think’: Russian Ambassador to China

Russia won’t alienate China over US; ‘We’re smarter than Americans think’: Russian Ambassador to China

Russia does not expect impossible outcomes from the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in Geneva, and the two sides are unlikely to resolve important issues at the meeting, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov told the Global Times in an exclusive interview.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

“Statue Wars: One Summer in Bristol”

Putin warns, United States is looking more like Soviet Union