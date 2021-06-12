Russia Assures China Before US-Russia Summit: We Are “Smarter than Americans Think”, Won’t Sacrifice our Friendship with China
Russia won’t alienate China over US; ‘We’re smarter than Americans think’: Russian Ambassador to China
Russia does not expect impossible outcomes from the upcoming summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden in Geneva, and the two sides are unlikely to resolve important issues at the meeting, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov told the Global Times in an exclusive interview.
