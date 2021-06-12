in Latest, Video

Putin warns, United States is looking more like Soviet Union

Putin warns, United States is looking more like Soviet Union
“The problem of empires is that they think they are so powerful that they can afford small inaccuracies and mistakes,” he said

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was convinced that the United States is following a typical scenario of an empire: confident of their unlimited power, empires create unnecessary problems for themselves until they can no longer cope with them. “We are hearing constant threats from the Congress and other places.

