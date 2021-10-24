The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia and Ukraine Complain of EU Treachery, Russia on Ukraine Peace Settlement, Ukraine on EU Membership

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement and answers to media questions following talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Plurinational State of Bolivia Rogelio Mayta, Moscow, October 22, 2021

EU has already made up its mind about whether Ukraine can join bloc, so it’s ‘pointless’ even asking questions, Zelensky blasts

EU has already made up its mind about whether Ukraine can join bloc, so it’s ‘pointless’ even asking questions, Zelensky blasts Ukraine’s long-standing ambition to join the EU is being held up by concerns from member states, with Brussels’ top leadership no longer able to help map out a route to it being admitted, President Volodymr Zelensky has said.

The US has tricked Ukraine into believing NATO would ride to rescue in case of war with Russia. How long can it keep up the act?

The US has tricked Ukraine into believing NATO would ride to rescue in case of war with Russia. How long can it keep up the act? By Paul Robinson , a professor at the University of Ottawa. He writes about Russian and Soviet history, military history and military ethics, and is author of the Irrussianality blog NATO membership for Ukraine may still be a distant dream, but the US is continuing to pretend otherwise to keep Kiev in the anti-Russian camp.

