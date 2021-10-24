The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Biden CNN Town Hall disaster
President Joe Biden held a town hall in Baltimore on Thursday evening. During the event, organized by CNN and hosted by Anderson Cooper, the president discussed China’s aggression, abolishing the filibuster and gas prices. He also shared details on the stalled negotiations to pass his multi-trillion-dollar social safety net bill.
