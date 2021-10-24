in Latest, Video

LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: Putin wants woke ideology far away from Russia

End of capitalism, transgender kids, NATO, reverse racism, WWII, censorship and more: What Putin spoke about at Valdai https://www.rt.com/russia/538131-putin-capitalism-racism-censorship/

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s appearance at the 2021 Valdai Discussion Club rivaled his famous annual press conferences, clocking in at over 3 hours. Here are some of the topics that he touched upon. Putin spoke at length at the plenary session of the Valdai Club in Sochi on Thursday, taking questions from the moderator as well as the audience, both those physically present and over video link.

Alex Christoforou

