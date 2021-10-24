LOCALS EXCLUSIVE: Putin storms into West’s ‘Culture War’, Setting Down Clear Dividing Lines between Russia and the West

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin storms into West’s ‘Culture War’, Setting Down Clear Dividing Lines between Russia and the West
Valdai Discussion Club meeting
Valdai Discussion Club meeting
This year’s theme is Global Shake-up in the 21 st Century: The Individual, Values and the State. The four-day programme includes over 15 in-person and online sessions. * * * President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Ladies and gentlemen, To begin with, I would like to thank you for coming to Russia and taking part in the Valdai Club events.
