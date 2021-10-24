Facebook to rebrand as a dystopian, “Metaverse” company

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Facebook set to rebrand as dystopian “Metaverse” company
****News Topic 602*****
Facebook Launches Major Corporate Rebrand To “Metaverse” As Zuck Tries To Move On From Scandals
Facebook Launches Major Corporate Rebrand To “Metaverse” As Zuck Tries To Move On From Scandals
After announcing plans to hire 10,000 workers in Europe (despite a looming global corporate tax agreement that could substantially increase his firm’s tax burden) to get to work on building the Facebook Metaverse – before Microsoft or Roblox, or – even worse – some scrappy newcomer, can beat them to the punch – Facebook has just leaked a massive scoop to the Verge.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.