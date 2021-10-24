EVIL: Canada’s top organ transplant hospital denies treatment to unvaccinated patients

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

EVIL AND BARBARIC: Dr. Atul Humar, director of UHN’s transplant center, refuses to treat the unvaccinated

Toronto’s University Health Network also began requiring all visitors to show proof of COVID shots.

(LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s largest organ transplant medical center has ruled that patients without COVID jabs will be denied life-saving treatment as organ recipients.

“There is ample research to support that the best course of action is to vaccinate individuals prior to transplant, whenever possible,” Toronto’s University Health Network (UHN) Ajmera Transplant Centre said in a statement. “Just as with other medical requirements, the COVID-19 vaccination helps ensure best possible outcome for our patients.”

According to a CTV news report, Dr. Atul Humar, director of UHN’s transplant center, said anyone seeking an organ transplant must first be jabbed with the still-experimental COVID injections.

Humar said the issue was debated by doctors at UHN, who decided that from a “medical point of view, we all felt quite strongly that this was needed.”

“So we’ve been having a lot of discussion on how best to formulate this policy,” Humar said.

There are 4,300 people currently awaiting organ transplants at UHN, according to CTV.

In CTV’s report, Humar claimed that the decision to mandate the COVID jabs for organ recipients was “actually a very complex discussion.”

“We had ethical input; we had input from medical leaders and experts in the field.” he said.

UHN also mandated, starting today, that all visitors must show proof of having had COVID shots before being allowed to enter.

According to UHN, some exceptions “will be made in emergency situations, or on compassionate grounds,” or for those with medical exemptions, who will then need to provide a negative COVID test to be allowed in.

However, UHN says the COVID jab mandates do not apply to its “patients.”

Thus far, transplant centers in the rest of Canada have not mandated that organ recipients have the COVID jabs. However, they say they are still looking to review their policies.

In the United States, there have been some instances of individuals requiring organ transplants being denied life-saving treatment due to choosing not to get the COVID jabs.

Recently, Bernard LaPierre, a father of three, was denied a kidney transplant by UMass Memorial Health Center because he did not want to take the experimental COVID-19 shots before his procedure.

Also, a Colorado hospital refused to allow a woman to receive a kidney transplant because she would not take the COVID jabs.

The mandate to require all organ recipients to have the COVID jabs comes despite a study published in May in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) titled “Organ Transplant Recipients Remain Vulnerable to COVID-19 Even After Second Vaccine Dose.”

The study showed that Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers found those who had received organ transplants, along with both COVID jabs, do not have much more immunity and must still wear masks and physically distance after their procedure.

According to the Nuremberg Code, one has the right to exercise their own free will to give informed consent or to refuse any experimental or any other medical procedure or intervention.

The COVID jab trials have never produced evidence that vaccines stop infection or transmission. They do not even claim to reduce hospitalization, but the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19.

Dr. Peter McCullough, M.D., an eminent internist and cardiologist, recently affirmed that against COVID-19, “[For] people under 50 who fundamentally have no health risks, there’s no scientific rationale for them to ever become vaccinated.”

He also said that those who develop COVID have “complete and durable immunity. And (that’s) a very important principle: complete and durable. You can’t beat natural immunity.”

