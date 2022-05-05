The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Aims for Multiple Encirclements in Donbass as EU Aims to Ban Russian Oil
The energy issue in the EU is about de-industrialisation. If this is successful Germany will be relegated to the multi-cultural status of what is called a service economy, which is also referred to as a consumer society. Once the de-industrial inflection point is reached economically, the system, to keep functioning will require a permanent mass migration program to sustain economic GDP figures. This is mainly because wherever the western multi-cultural society is implemented, catastrophic demographic destruction occurs, thus resulting in the requirement for endless mass migration, to fill the need for consumers etc, the banks need more accounts so they… Read more »
One should not assume that any of the Western so-called leaders is authoritatively ‘calling the shots” on policy. They are not ‘delusional’ but rather under duress, as we see with Elensky’s behavior. They have been directly assigned their roles in carrying out the edicts of the PTB above them, which are desperately trying to sustain a stranglehold on the world economy at the top of the financial pyramid as it is degrading and heading toward collapse. This desperation is revealed in the tragic and utterly futile fight of the Ukrainian Army against vastly superior Russian armed forces as well as… Read more »