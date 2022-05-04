Nazi Germany is today, not MERELY in the past.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

Nazi Germany wasn’t determined to conquer only Jews, by killing them all, but also to conquer the entire land-area of the world’s largest country, Russia, by enslaving all of its residents so as to provide the Lebensraum in order for “Aryans” (pureblooded Christians, descendants of Adam & Eve in Genesis 3, not of the snake there, whom Hitler interpreted the New Testament to identify as having been the progenitor of all Jews) to live as masters there, and so to become able to increase their numbers and ultimately take over the entire world as ruling the “1,000-Year Reich” of the Master-Race in an all-inclusive global German empire. Germany’s Nazis aimed not only to kill Jews, but to conquer Russia, and today they still are adhering to the latter of those two goals, but instead to do it as Germany’s being part of the (as they see it) still-growing U.S. empire. The name “Nazi” has ended, but their aspiration for global supremacism did not; and, so, now, that all-encompassing empire is to be America’s, not Germany’s. They lost WW II, but hope to help America to win WW III.

Hitler’s 1928 “Second Book” or “Secret Book”, in Chapter 13, “German Goals,” considers and then dismisses each of a number of ways to achieve Germany’s “Goals,” and presents finally, at the Chapter’s very end, the only way that he accepts:

Germany decides to go over to a clear, farseeing territorial policy. Thereby she abandons all attempts at world industry and world trade, and instead concentrates all her strength in order, through the allotment of sufficient living space [Lebensraum] for the next hundred years to our Folk, also to prescribe a path of life. Since this territory can be only in the east, the obligation to be a naval power also recedes into the background. Germany tries anew to champion her interests through the formation of a decisive power on land.

This aim is equally in keeping with the highest national as well as Folkish requirements. It likewise presupposes great military power means for its execution, but does not necessarily bring Germany into conflict with all European great powers. As surely as France here will remain Germany’s enemy, just as little does the nature of such a political aim contain a reason for England, and especially for Italy, to maintain the enmity of the World War.

Likewise, at the end of his Chapter 11, “Germany and Russia,” he said:

For the future, an alliance of Germany with Russia has no sense for Germany, neither from the standpoint of sober expediency, nor from that of human community. On the contrary, it is good fortune for the future that this development has taken place in just this way because, thereby, a spell has been broken which would have prevented us from seeking the goal of German foreign policy there where it solely and exclusively can lie: territory in the east.

The result was to be his 22 June 1941 Operation Barbarossa, whose ultimate failure at the Battle of Stalingrad on 30 January 1943, was the decisive event that produced Germany’s defeat in WW II. The Soviet Union defeated Hitler. But their win was so costly to them as to leave the virtually undamaged U.S. in a position to control the post-WW-II world. On 25 July 1945, U.S. President Harry S. Truman finally decided that he would set the U.S. onto the path of doing that — becoming the conqueror (by means of subversions, coups, and invasions) of the entire world, which would mean, ultimately, to conquer the Soviet Union.

On 4 February 1990, U.S. President George Herbert Walker Bush — an heir of Nazi-American wealth — privately instructed Germany’s Chancellor Helmut Kohl to ignore what Bush and his Administration and Kohl himself (under Bush’s instruction) had promised verbally to the Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev and to Gorbachev’s Administration. This was that — as Bush’s James Baker had put it — NATO would not expand “one inch to the east” if the Soviet Union would allow East Germany to become ruled by America’s ally West Germany and if the U.S.S.R. would end its communism and its NATO-mirror military alliance Warsaw Pact. Bush told Kohl that instead the Cold War would secretly continue on the U.S.-and-allied side, until the Soviet Union would become totally conquered: that the USSR’s quitting the Cold War would not suffice, but that conquest of the USSR would remain the U.S.-and-allied (including NATO’s) real goal, and would remain Germany’s goal. The way that Bush told Kohl this is “BUSH MADE HIS FEELINGS ABOUT COMPROMISING WITH MOSCOW CLEAR TO KOHL: ‘TO HELL WITH THAT [“NATO holding at the 1989 line”] !’ HE SAID. ‘WE PREVAILED, THEY DIDN’T.’ ” In other words: on the night of 24 February 1990, Bush secretly ordered his vassals to continue forward with the intention for the U.S. alliance ultimately to swallow-up not only the rest of the U.S.S.R. but all of the Warsaw Pact and finally Russia itself. In April 1990, Bush spelled out this thinking in a confidential telegram to French President François Mitterrand, saying exactly the same thing.

The deal with Gorbachev to, as Ronald Reagan had put it, “Tear down this wall” and allow Germany to re-unify as an American vassal-nation or “ally,” was that if Gorbachev would do this, then The West (the U.S.-and-allied side) would likewise end its side of the Cold War. Each German leader, and each French leader, ever since 1990, has followed his instruction from each American leader, to expand NATO and totally surround both Russia and China, so as to ultimately conquer both of them and thereby produce the word’s first-ever all-encompassing global empire — exactly what Hitler had planned to do (but failed to do) for Germany.

On 4 May 2022, Russia’s RT News bannered “Germany says it will back NATO expansion”, and reported that “Speaking to reporters on Tuesday following two days of closed-door meetings with his Finnish and Swedish counterparts in a town near Berlin, [German Chancellor Olaf] Scholz vowed to back both nations’ bid to join the Western military bloc should they submit membership applications.”

Chancellor Scholz is of the opposite major Party from Kohl and from Kohl’s protégé Angela Merkel, but they all are American nazis, regarding their country’s determination to destroy or else to enslave the residents of Russia. America and its ‘allies’ or vassal-nations did it to Iraq, and to Libya, and to Syria, and to Venezuela, and to Ukraine (in America’s very successful February 2014 coup there, turning that country on Russia’s border rabidly anti-Russian, and starting the ethnic cleansing of Russians from Ukraine). And, so, when Scholz said this, he was making very clear that conquering Russia is a bipartisan German plan, just as it is in America — supported by BOTH of the nation’s major political Parties. Furthermore, that ethnic cleansing is fully endorsed by the ‘formerly’ Nazi Germany. And the biggest joke by the Jewish comedian, Ukraine’s current President Volodmyr Zelensky, is that he is NOT a nazi. The U.S. regime has been the Master of Ceremonies, and the stage-director, at this comedy-show, whose ‘jokes’ are at the expense of its audience, whom they all despise enough to deceive to get that audience to pay for it in their taxes, as part of their ‘patriotic obligation,’ which gets paid actually to firms such as Lockheed Martin.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s next book (soon to be published) will be AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change. It’s about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

