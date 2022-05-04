The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Pelosi says “WE” are fighting Russia. Overnight missile strikes. Hi, My name is Javelina. Update 1
Topic 527
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.