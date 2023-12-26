Rus Breakthrough: Shoigu Confirms Marinka Captured, Rus Advances; US Pushes Kiev Talks, Ukr Spins Air Sea Victories

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin has come out publicly and stated that he was a fool to believe the West, and that that he would never make that mistake again. Both Russia and China now understand without a doubt that the West views them as inferior races, and that they will never accept them, or deal with them honestly. The people of the Middle East, South America, and the rest of the non Anglo world are reluctantly coming to the same conclusion. WW1 was all about making sure that Germany and Russia would never form a strategic trade relationship, which would challenge the UK empire,… Read more »