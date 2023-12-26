in Latest, Video

Rus Breakthrough: Shoigu Confirms Marinka Captured, Rus Advances; US Pushes Kiev Talks, Ukr Spins Air Sea Victories

15 Views 13 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

13 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jdog
Jdog
December 26, 2023

Putin has come out publicly and stated that he was a fool to believe the West, and that that he would never make that mistake again.   Both Russia and China now understand without a doubt that the West views them as inferior races, and that they will never accept them, or deal with them honestly. The people of the Middle East, South America, and the rest of the non Anglo world are reluctantly coming to the same conclusion. WW1 was all about making sure that Germany and Russia would never form a strategic trade relationship, which would challenge the UK empire,… Read more »

0
Reply

Comparing the Cases of Julian Assange and Alexei Navalny