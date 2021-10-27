The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Rumble buys Locals
**News Topic 606***
Rumble acquires Locals to give creators an alternative to Big Tech
Rumble acquires Locals to give creators an alternative to Big Tech
Rumble says the acquisition will “help build a bigger creator economy.”
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.