Blinken Supports Taiwan's Bid UN 'Participation', Defying China on Taiwan Independence

Supporting Taiwan's Participation in the UN System – United States Department of State

Supporting Taiwan’s Participation in the UN System – United States Department of State Taiwan has become a democratic success story. Its model supports transparency, respect for human rights, and the rule of law – values that align with those of the United Nations (UN). Taiwan is critical to the global high-tech economy and a hub of travel, culture, and education.

If the US wants to fight in UN, China will battle back: Global Times editorial

If the US wants to fight in UN, China will battle back: Global Times editorial US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Photo: VCG US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement on Tuesday which expressed US support for the island of Taiwan’s participation in the United Nations (UN) system. This is a gross escalation of efforts by the US to undermine the one-China principle and separate the island from China’s sovereignty.

If cross-Straits war breaks out, sudden surrender of Tsai authorities is expected

If cross-Straits war breaks out, sudden surrender of Tsai authorities is expected Tsai Ing-wen Photo:VCG The Tsai Ing-wen authority has said that the island will defend itself “to the very last day” if the Chinese mainland attacks. Most people know they are bluffing. A recent Wall Street Journal report quoted several experts as assessing that Taiwan’s military has “poor preparation and low morale”.

