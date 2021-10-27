in Latest, Video

Is Erdogan trying to break free from US, Europe and NATO?

3 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Is Erdogan trying to break free from US, Europe and NATO?
The Duran: Episode 1122

Turkey’s Osman Kavala case: A break with Europe?

Turkey’s Osman Kavala case: A break with Europe? | DW | 22.10.2021

Turkish philanthropist and activist Osman Kavala has never been convicted of a crime – yet he has been in prison for almost four years in Turkey, despite the ruling of a top European court.


Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Russia stands center stage in the Middle East

Blinken Supports Taiwan’s Bid UN ‘Participation’, Defying China on Taiwan Independence