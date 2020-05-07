Rosenstein’s August 2017 Scope Memo Released – Reveals Mueller Investigated Flynn For the "Crime" of "Engaging in Conversations with Russian Govt Officials"

On Wednesday night the Department of Justice released the August 2017 Rosenstein Scope Memo.

The August 2017 scope memo penned by then-DAG Rod Rosenstein to Robert Mueller was released with redactions on Wednesday.

Rosenstein wrote a total of three scope memos giving Mueller permission to rove around unchecked in a fishing expedition to not only target Trump officials, but to play defense and cover up the Obama administration’s crimes.

The August 2017 scope memo revealed Mueller investigated Mike Flynn, a 3-star General and Trump’s National Security Advisor for the “crime” of “engaging in conversations with Russian government officials” during the Trump transition.

Flynn of course was already cleared by the FBI on January 4, 2017 when the field office found “no derogatory information” on Flynn and decided to close CROSSFIRE RAZOR.

Newly released 8/2/2017 Scope Memo from Rosenstein to Mueller: Mueller investigated Flynn for the "crime" of "engaging in conversations with Russian govt officials" during the Trump transition. The Logan Act. Wow. pic.twitter.com/0fpxKS7TkW — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 6, 2020

General Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell said this is a “bloody outrage” as the FBI’s own files showed Flynn was not a foreign agent and they knew he was working with DIA on all foreign contacts.

Sidney Powell was referring to bombshell Flynn documents released showing the FBI concluded the Flynn probe was ‘no longer a viable case’ in January 2017, but rogue counterintel chief Peter Strzok went off the rails and kept the investigation going!

Peter Strzok’s texts to the FBI Case Manager handling the Crossfire Razor (Flynn) case:

Strzok: “If you haven’t closed RAZOR, don’t do so yet”

Strzok: “7th floor involved” (FBI Leadership)

(Possible use of Logan Act “violations” to keep investigation open)

Last Wednesday it was revealed the FBI framed General Flynn.

The unsealed FBI notes written by Bill Priestap revealed the intent of the FBI’s ambush interview of Flynn in January of 2017.

“What is our goal? Truth/Admission or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute [Flynn] or get him fired?” Bill Priestap wrote.

Here’s how they planned to get Flynn removed:

1) Get Flynn “to admit to breaking the Logan Act”; or

2) Catch Flynn in a lie.

Their end goal was a referral to the DOJ – not to investigate Flynn’s contacts with the Russians.

Judicial Watch boss Tom Fitton said Obama’s “Logan Act” predicate for the General Flynn investigation is a knowing fraud and an attack on the constitutional powers of President Trump to conduct foreign policy.

Obama's "Logan Act" predicate for the @GenFlynn investigation is a knowing fraud and an attack on the constitutional powers of @RealDonaldTrump to conduct foreign policy. A pardon is mandated in these circumstances to protect the Constitution and the presidency. https://t.co/zA7BZKzCwS — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) May 6, 2020

