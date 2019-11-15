Roger Stone, Sacrificed, Found Guilty on All Counts

The jury found Roger Stone guilty of all federal counts against him. He was charged with seven counts via the FBI’s probe into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, including obstruction, witness tampering, and lying to Congress.

President Donald Trump called the jury’s verdict against his former campaign associate Roger Stone a double standard. “So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come. Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?”

Supporters of Roger Stone claimed the charges were just another part of the Deep State’s witch hunt against Trump and his allies, as part of a coup to overthrow the president. With Stone facing virtually the rest of his life behind bars, he now fears being “Epsteined” in prison. He still hopes that he can avoid jail through a presidential pardon, albeit the chances of that are bleak, at least for now… With Trump’s closest people receiving this type of “justice,” God help Assange when they ship him off to the United States.

