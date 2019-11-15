Roger Stone, Sacrificed, Found Guilty on All Counts

The jury found Roger Stone guilty of all federal counts against him. He was charged with seven counts via the FBI’s probe into collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, including obstruction, witness tampering, and lying to Congress.
President Donald Trump called the jury’s verdict against his former campaign associate Roger Stone a double standard. “So they now convict Roger Stone of lying and want to jail him for many years to come. Well, what about Crooked Hillary, Comey, Strzok, Page, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Shifty Schiff, Ohr & Nellie, Steele & all of the others, including even Mueller himself? Didn’t they lie?”
Supporters of Roger Stone claimed the charges were just another part of the Deep State’s witch hunt against Trump and his allies, as part of a coup to overthrow the president. With Stone facing virtually the rest of his life behind bars, he now fears being “Epsteined” in prison. He still hopes that he can avoid jail through a presidential pardon, albeit the chances of that are bleak, at least for now… With Trump’s closest people receiving this type of “justice,” God help Assange when they ship him off to the United States.
This article could have been so much more informative if it had included the numerous examples of kangaroo court antics that have been documented during the trial. Jury rigging, illegal gag orders, threats to silence the media, and on and on. You could also have included that all of the jurors were democrats, and many of them were high level Obama Administration lackeys. Spend a little more time on such an important story.
It looks more like an update, than an article proper imo.
https://theduran.com/roger-stone-will-likely-be-convicted/
They should have linked to that in their story. Thanks. I am just so pissed at what is going on I took it out on the Duran. 🙁
No worries. I think we’re all desponded about what’s happening.
I must say I’m not. The corruption must be fully exposed and that takes time. The resistance of the ruling class to their demise is inevitable and it means they have to come out into the open to be seen by all.
“Nothing is covered up that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known. Therefore whatever you have said in the dark shall be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in private rooms shall be proclaimed on the housetops.” (Luke 12:2-3)
That passage sounds like what the Big Tech NWO wants to achieve and has achieved in many countries to a large extent.
He will be pardoned in due course. The next six weeks will be interesting as indictments are handed down by the grand juries convened by Durham and Barr. The tidal wave of justice will sweep away the Democrats and their “intelligence” agency allies.
“Though the mills of God grind slowly, yet they grind exceeding small; Though with patience He stands waiting, with exactness grinds He all.” (Henry Wadsworth Longfellow)