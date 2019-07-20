Robert Epstein on Google’s Manipulation

Authored by Serban V.C. Enache via Hereticus Economicus:

Tech monopoly is not a partisan matter; and everyone should understand why it’s a threat to democracy and freedom, including peace – for war can be sold via sufficient deception too.

Dr. Robert Epstein is an American psychologist, professor, author, and journalist. He earned his Ph.D. in psychology at Harvard University in 1981, was editor in chief of Psychology Today, a visiting scholar at the University of California, San Diego, and the founder and director emeritus of the Cambridge Center for Behavioral Studies in Concord, MA. He’s a Senior Research Psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research & Technology.

Robert Epstein is not a Republican, and in the last election, he openly supported Hillary Clinton [his voting choice]. So we can’t suspect him of being biased on the issue of Google’s actions of censorship and manipulation.

The arguments he invokes are: de facto monopoly, downgrading positive news search results for one candidate or one issue, upgrading negative news search results for one candidate or one issue, manipulating the user from the very first letter typed in the search field, statistical measurements on Google’s [biased] algorithms from 2016 and the impact on voter preference. Robert Epstein also makes the case for breaking up tech monopolies, given the immense threat they pose to the republic. The man’s a patriot.