in Links, Latest

Riga blames Moscow for destroying Latvian transit | The Baltic Word

100 Views 1 Comment

Visit Direct Link

The Latvian Ministry of Transport has published transit industry statistics this week. These figures show the total collapse of the transit sector of the economy.

It is surprising, but officials have not admitted that the main reason for the decadence of Latvian ports and railways is Riga’s anti-Russian policy. However, it is quite obvious that the collapse of the transit industry was the result of refusal to cooperate with Russia.

In the first half of 2020, the volume of cargo transported by Latvian Railways (LDz) has decreased by half. International traffic decreased by 48.7%, transit – by 53.9%. Total drop in freight traffic rates of LDz was 47.2% for six months (compared to the previous year). Thus, the fall of freight turnover of the Latvian Railways continued in 2020.

The situation with Latvian seaports is critical too. According to the latest data, land transit through the territory of Latvia has decreased by 38.6%, transshipment of transit cargo through Latvian ports – by 55.9%. The total transshipment of transit goods has decreased by more than 30%. The cargo turnover of the largest Latvian Riga Free Port has decreased by 26.7% over half a year. The largest drop (41.1%) is at the Port of Ventspils.

Remarkably, but the Latvian authorities do not see their fault in the crisis of the country’s logistics industry. They blame the carriers, who knew that Russia was building its own ports in the Baltic region and redirecting its cargo there.

In other words, the reason for the Latvian transit crash is the withdrawal of Russian goods from Latvian ports. Russia is to blame for the collapse because it is leaving, and Latvian port directors are to blame for inaction. The Latvian government is not guilty anyway.

Riga blames Moscow for destroying Latvian transit

4.5 2 votes
Article Rating
Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

MoscowLatviaRigablamesdestroyingtransit

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Platon
Platon
July 27, 2020

O fkoff and eat sprats, Latvian Nazis.

0
Reply

How Global Capitalism Boosted Immunities

Russiagate is a 100 percent fake story, Part II: William Binney explains [Video]