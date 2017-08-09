BREAKING: Armed men take over hotel in Latvia’s capital

The incident is not at this time believed to be related to international terrorism.

Armed men have reportedly taken control of a hotel complex in Riga, the capital of the former Soviet Republic of Latvia.

Sputnik reports,

“A group of people rushed into the hotel because of a conflict between its owner and one of the guests, Baltkom said citing a police representative. The assailants are reported to be still inside the hotel”.

It is believed that the gunmen are part of a local crime syndicate rather than an international terrorist organisation.

According to local reports, no one can leave nor enter the building due to heavily armed men standing guard. The hotel is not thought to have any guests inside at present.