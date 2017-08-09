Pakistan and the emerging multipolar world order

Responding to US mistakes and through careful positioning Pakistan is preparing to take a central role in the new multipolar World Order being forged by China and Russia.

With the existence of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), China, Pakistan and Russia are creating the next world order to rival the fading unipolar one. Several theoreticians have stated that the post-Cold War international system is unipolar but still no world order can remain valued for a very long period of time.

Washington has commanded the world for some time and, therefore, the creation of a strong coalition between China and Pakistan, with Russia also part of the coalition, provides a challenge to the present system.

With CPEC, which is a potential platform for Pakistan to develop into a reputable economic powerhouse in the Asian continent in the future, China wants to link Europe, the Middle East and Africa using the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which is an organization that was projected to control worldwide politics.

What necessitated Pakistan and Russian to form an association?

The fearful anticipations that the United States did not prioritize restoring calm in Afghanistan because of its own concerns.

Such fears have now led a possible coalition between China, Pakistan and Russia in an unanticipated move that will change the future of Eurasia.

Details from the military and executives from the Foreign Office showed that the three nations are finalizing on details about the coalition with the main objective of creating regional stability and specifically finding a political solution to the war in Afghanistan.

How extraordinary is CPEC, surely?

Pakistan with its well-intensified connections, with both regional and worldwide partners, acts as the link in CPEC, and the link it creates is anticipated to cause significant adjustments to the US-dominated world order at present by pulling together major regional groups and unions like SCO and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The economic and political position of Pakistan in the whole world is anticipated to be raised significantly by this initiative. It was announced by the Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2015 and is part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

At the beginning of this year, China raised its stake in CPEC to $62 billion. This mega project links Kashgar, Xinjiang in China to the southwestern Pakistani port city of Gwadar, which is anticipated to develop into the most active port in the region after it is commissioned. According to a recent revelation by Pakistani executives, over fifty nations including the United Kingdom, Russia and Turkey have shown interests to invest in this mega-project.

With the impending coalition between Russia, China and Pakistan, the three nations will be able to cause both diplomatic and economic changes to the region. The three countries have been continuously growing their trade for the past few years, which is a clear indication that Russia will be part of CPEC in the near future. Meanwhile they look equally dedicated on attaining peace, strength and influence in the region by getting a solution for the war in Afghanistan.

Russia, China, Pakistan are taking over Eurasia

With the rise of powerful regional organizations like North-South Energy Corridor and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, China, Russia and Pakistan are almost revolutionizing the global system.

Since this move introduces a fresh multipolar world order, it would send an open message to the previous deteriorating unipolar world order that the takeover of Eurasia by Moscow and Beijing is imminent. Through CPEC, China’s investments in the region would increase and develop its economy to extend to other regions.

CPEC changing Asia and the world

CPEC comes along with plenty of gains for the member countries and investors, which could significantly boost economic associations in Asia. As projected by some research experts, Pakistan alone has the ability to experience over 7 percent GDP growth rate and two million new job openings because of the overwhelming influx in foreign investments for CPEC ventures. CPEC is also anticipated to facilitate the Maritime Silk Road, a Chinese project that aims to connect a three billion population in Africa, Europe and Asia.

China being the 4th largest producer of oil globally plans to pump in extra-huge amounts of money into CPEC since accessibility of Gwadar Port in Pakistan would significantly minimize the present 12,000km distance covered by oil when moving to and from China up to around 2,400km.

Russia being the 2nd largest producer of oil globally plans to initiate several oil projects for its close associate China, and will most likely be the leader in CPEC’s oil gains. An agreement was signed in 2009 between Moscow and Beijing to export 15 million tons yearly by means of the East Siberia–Pacific Ocean pipeline.

Pakistan the centre of the next multipolar world order

In the meantime, Beijing expects CPEC to act as a silk land trade route.

Since China highly values the South China Sea, getting a dry land trade route as a substitute is necessary because it will enable China to trade easily with other European nations, the Middle East and Africa without having the United States commanding the trade passages through maritime manipulations. This has made China to initiate ambitious ideas for CPEC, which are anticipated to advance the region’s connectivity and finally transform the current unipolar world order of US dominance.

With CPEC’s speedy advancements, the part played by Pakistan is very significant both regionally and globally. Islamabad is anticipated to act as link between main Eurasian economies and also to be the major contributor in delivering the new multipolar world order.