REPARATIONS FOR SLAVERY Who Receives Them, Who Pays Them?

The progressive fantasy and shakedown attempt by black militants continues as San Francisco says it should pay $5 million to every long term black resident of California. In the UK, the Church Of England is making similar noises. The real question isn’t how much should blacks be paid by their supposed white oppressors but why do these people think they are entitled to anything at all?

There are many reasons this is a stupid idea, the most obvious one being the one nobody seems to consider. While we may all deplore slavery, wars and all the human suffering of the past, what if they hadn’t happened? The simple answer is that none of us would be here to agonise over it because the history of the entire world would have been different. The further back in time you go, the more a seemingly insignificant act can have profound effects on the future.

Consider this, Henry VIII came to the throne on the death of his father Henry VII in 1509, but Henry wasn’t originally heir to the English throne. Henry was born in 1491 but his brother Arthur was born in 1486. Arthur was married to Catherine of Aragon in 1501 – they started young in those days – but he died the following year aged only 15. Henry married his brother’s widow shortly after ascending to the throne; Catherine was the first of his six wives, but what if Arthur had lived and become King instead?

There would have been no campaign against the Catholic Church, no dissolution of the monasteries, future wars that were fought would not have been, other wars would have been. None of us would exist because our ancestors would not have been born. So that is one reason reparations for slavery is ludicrous. Regarding California, this has been a state only since 1850; on September 9 that year it became the fifty-first State of the Union. Slavery was officially abolished in the entire United States by the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution on January 31, 1865 – ratified December 6, 1865, but for California as for the rest of the country, things were a little more complicated. For example, there were free blacks living in California well before that date, there were also legal challenges to slavery, so blacks who lived in California were slaves in the United States for a maximum of 15 years.

All the same, this reparations nonsense is a popular idea with some blacks. Listen to the entitlement in this woman’s voice on the African Diaspora News Channel.

There is a widely held belief that the West (ie white people) owe blacks something because somehow the wicked imperialists sucked the wealth out of Africa and that the West was built by slave labour. This is communist-inspired rubbish. This video on John Campbell’s YouTube channel shows Africans living in mud huts today. Uganda is currently the fifteenth poorest country in the world, not because of the West, but because this is the way the African lived where the White Man hadn’t trod or the Arab before him.

Writing for Forbes on November 29, Janice Gassam Asare said New Research Shows That Reparation Payments Could Increase Life Expectancy Of Black Americans. If you asked AK Nation he would probably tell you it would decrease their life expectancy because it would enable them to buy more guns to kill each other as they have been doing since the 1960s.

The idea that blacks are owed anything by whites – Americans or otherwise – is a total nonsense, yet the people who run the African Diaspora Channel and others sit behind their computers – technology developed by the White Man like almost everything else in the modern world – and whine about how oppressed they are. Pathetic.

There is though another, better way forward for all Mankind, what has been called debt forgiveness or better, debt cancellation. The United States and all other nations on Earth with but a handful of exceptions have massive national debts including external debts. This is money created out of thin air by the banks. As pointed out as long ago as 1937, the national debt of Australia (and by inference of all nations) is largely unnecessary. Currently, the public, corporations and governments are squeezed every time there is a hike in interest rates. The alternative is for the big banks to take a haircut. Scare tactics would have us believe the sky will fall if this should happen, but debt has been cancelled before many times, and the banks are still with us. It is this the reparations crowd should be campaigning for, financial reform that will liberate all Mankind, something that our unelected masters clearly do not want.

