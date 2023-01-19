The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Jacinda resigns. Lavrov history lesson. NYT, US targets Crimea. Scholz, Abrams then Leopards. U/1
Topic 841
Brett Harris on Twitter: “Zelensky laughs at the Minsk Accords in 2019 in Paris.He can’t stop laughing as Putin reads out the conditions of the Minsk Accord (see below) pic.twitter.com/jByq897xwO / Twitter”
Zelensky laughs at the Minsk Accords in 2019 in Paris.He can’t stop laughing as Putin reads out the conditions of the Minsk Accord (see below) pic.twitter.com/jByq897xwO
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Lol, the germans bow down for Lloyd Austin? 😂😂😂😂
Everything is a clown world now. From the weapons bargain basement clearout (soon to be coming to an insurrection in Africa – watch out Macron!); Greta’s staged arrests (are we surprised – no); prostitutes, sorry, escorts, at Davos (along with the champagne, meat and fish and private jets that the plebs are denied. Personally I hope the escorts make a fortune out of the perverted elite – surely inflation has affected their prices too?); to striking teachers in Scotland, conflicted as to whether they should be on the protesting transgender or the protesting teacher picket lines (Scotland, I think, has… Read more »