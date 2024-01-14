(Religious) War is the Health of the State

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Even if the reader believes that the tanakh (Old Testament) is politically charged fiction with various politically-driven threads of the time leading the Biblical narrative (as this author does), the purpose and motivation for the article here, Yahweh’s Holy War (linked from a popular scripture interpretation site): https://thinkingonscripture.com/tag/the-evil-practiced-by-the-canaanites/ is to describe the alleged righteousness and motivation for Jewish Holy War.

Jewish Holy War is a topic seldom publicly discussed by Jews, or by anyone else for that matter, except perhaps by theologians and scholars. Granted, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu briefly touched on the subject of the Biblical Amalekites, pandering to the malaise of conflating religion with the state’s desire to persecute its real or imagined enemies.

Thus the reader of the article https://thinkingonscripture.com/tag/the-evil-practiced-by-the-canaanites/ can attain some sense about how and why the Jewish State ‘justifies’ its killing of innocents, while Israel also propagates the nonsensical myth that Yahweh was (and is) some sort of real estate agent.

Moloch

From the article:

“In the book of Deuteronomy, God focuses His attention on the destruction of the Canaanites. The Canaanites were a people who had become extremely corrupt by the time God brought Israel to their doorstep, and He required their total destruction, lest they become a corrupting influence in Israel and lead them to practice their abominations, which included idolatry and child sacrifice…”*

Also by scholar Merrill Unger on the subject of the Canaanites, to whom the Hebrew language owes much, and people of Judah were related (no descendants of which survive today):

The Canaanites were talented and developed the arts and sciences early. Stout walled cities have been excavated, and their construction was much superior to that of later Israelite buildings. They excelled in ceramic arts, music, musical instruments, and architecture…The art treasures in ivory, gold, and alabaster recovered from Canaanite Megiddo demonstrate Canaanite architectural elegance. Many of the treasures from Ras Shamra-Ugarit tell the same story. However, by the time of the Israelite conquest, Canaanite civilization had become decadent and was ripe for destruction.

The political motivation for one of many ‘beliefs’ ascribed by the Old Testament-tanakh to Jewish Holy War may be accepted or not. But the purpose of the referenced article is to serve as something of an apology for why the Jewish state does what it does to Palestinians. Or to anyone else that the Jewish state wants to assassinate, for example Hezbollah’s leaders, or Iran’s nuclear engineers.

The overall point, however, is that the acceptance of such Biblical nonsense as gospel regarding Jewish Holy War provides a telling insight into how the Mizrahi and all Jewish State JTF militants think — especially with regard to rationalization for their murderous acts versus Palestinians. Most relevant though, is that whatever this ancient tanakh history must relate to, its politically charged basis/ motivation has less than zero to do with any real history concerning anyone alive today.

In other words, the Biblical history related by the linked article gives some insight into how gospels written thousands of years ago may result in politically charged “justification” for the murder, mayhem, and destruction we see in Gaza today.

The reality that people believe the tanakh/Biblical fiction as their own gospel and thus take violent action based upon it, is one true tragedy of the human condition. And since the dawn of human history, our political leaders and Rulers of the Planet have conflated religion with politics to motivate people to kill, maim, and destroy on their behalf … that is the other..

Steve Brown

Note: Article title inspired with all respect/credit to the intellect and memory of the honourable dearly departed Randolph Bourne, and his seminary notes: War is the Health of the State https://www.historyisaweapon.com/defcon1/zinnwarhea14.html

*Notably child sacrifice is precisely what we witness in Gaza today

For further study: Cult of the Black Cube and The Cult of Saturn

