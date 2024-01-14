Biden: No WW III Until 5 November 2024 at the Earliest

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

UPDATE of my January 10th article, “Taiwan’s Election on Saturday will decide war or no-war in China.”

Joe Biden on Saturday January 13th, when asked whether the U.S. Government supports independence for Taiwan, said “We do not support independence”, and refused to say anything more. In other words: at least until the U.S. Election Day November 5 of this year, he will not back an announcement by Lai Chin-le, the winner of the January 13th Taiwan election, that Taiwan is not a part of China. By logical extension, this also indicates that at least until 5 November 2024, Biden will NOT initiate WW III in any OTHER way, such as to send U.S. troops into Ukraine, or to invade Iran. Consequently, the safest time of all for nations that are not U.S. colonies (‘allies’) to decisively defeat the U.S. regime’s aspiration (called “hegemony” — the dream of neoconservatives), which aspiration is for the U.S. to continue growing its empire until it controls the entire world, is between now and November 5th. The U.S. regime is now in an informal truce against its ‘enemies’ (nations that are outside its current empire), at least until November 5th.

Here was my report on January 10th: “Taiwan’s Election on Saturday will decide war or no-war in China.”

