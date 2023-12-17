in Latest, Video

Red Sea Operation Prosperity Guardian. Ukraine new plan, 2nd counteroffensive. NYT, people snatchers

18 Views 10 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Red Sea Operation Prosperity Guardian. Ukraine new plan, 2nd counteroffensive. NYT, people snatchers
Topic 1181

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

What do you think?

10 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Macko
Macko
December 17, 2023

More like the Ukrainian politicians “gathering” resources before they flee the country.

1
Reply
SERGE KRIEGER
SERGE KRIEGER
December 17, 2023
Rate this article :
     

Napoleon is also quoted to have said: “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake!”

0
Reply

Orban exposes true purpose of European Union

Rus Amb Polyansky: Only Outcome Kiev Surrender, Duma Discuss Harsh Peace Terms; ME Escalation Coming