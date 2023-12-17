The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Orban exposes true purpose of European Union
The Duran: Episode 1778
It is not by accident, that outside the Council of the European Union headquarters in Brussels, and the European Parliament in Strasbourg, there stands a statue, with a woman riding a bull, known as ‘The Rape of Europa’ which is Judeo-Freemasonic symbolism and all part of the Coudenhove-Kalergi plan for Europe.
This is the “…true purpose of European Union“, which is to destroy Europe with uncontrolled and undocumented feral untermensch from south Asia, The middle east and Africa, and the Great Replacement “Conspiracy theory” is happening all over western Europe, as I type.