Realpolitik & Clausewitz: Russian strategy leaves West puzzled (Live)

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
AM — can you explain to me please on what legal basis is Roman Abramovich or any other russian being stripped of his possessions? IIn Abramovich’s case chelsea football club . I understand countries get sanctioned and gold gets stolen and we’ve seen at least 2 examples of this over the last 10 years but individuals , without the need apparently to produce any evidence — its not just voting that makes a democracy its also the legal process & the presumption of innocence — how are they are able to do this ?????