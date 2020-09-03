Raymond Arroyo is perhaps a rising star at Fox. As an opinion commentator he has the voice of Mike Huckabee, the reasoning of a conservative and some very sharp acumen. Here he editorializes on how Joe Biden is framing his presidential run on a Blame and Shame campaign, pointing the finger squarely at President Trump for the various problem the country has – the coronavirus pandemic, jobs affected by it and so on, while rather bluntly and clumsily avoiding the reality that most of the problems that are happening in the US at this time are due to the way Democrats refuse to allow the President to govern.

These truly are amazing times. Political rhetoric has moved beyond the “much ado over nothing” that was the pleasant background of much of American politics for decades. Now it is the unwitting and semi-unwilling leader of the new Octobrists, essentially against the normal people. In my associated piece on another site, I explore the rise of the weirdo as the dominant force in Democrat politics.

The situation at hand, Joe Biden being the presidential nominee for his party, is actually rather at odds with the weirdo campaign. Mr. Biden is not a weirdo. He is apparently failing in his mental faculties, and he certainly has a lot of record of inappropriate touching and hugging and so on, but as a man, at least he likes women. It could be a lot worse. And in fact it is very likely that if he wins the presidency, the weirdo support will rapidly turn into hysteria if he does not give them exactly what they want. That likelihood is enhanced by the near certainty that he would not be able to do so even if he wanted to, because a president of the United States doesn’t have the authority to wield power over the nation that way.

Old Joe is in a terrible losing position, whether he wins the presidency or not. I say he loses far worse if he wins the November election. If he loses, he can retire and live the rest of his life in peace hopefully. But if he wins, he will get run over by his “own” people.

