Rare protests in Cuba, thousands rally against government

Cuba protests: Arrests after thousands rally against government

Dozens of people have been arrested in Cuba after thousands joined the biggest protests for decades against the island’s Communist government, media and opposition sources say. Cubans have been angered by the collapse of the economy, food and medicine shortages, price hikes and the government’s handling of Covid-19.

topical
topical
July 13, 2021

Here is the problem… These kind of ‘uprisings’ are not necessarily spontaneous. Most times they are initiated by Soros ‘color revolutionaries’ and US opportunists. The list is endless… Start with Vietnam… no, Burma. Cubans need to remember the last time the US was ‘in control’ of Cuba. Watch the Godfather movie. They literally used and abused Cuba, using it as a drug accessory. This is what they did in the mideast. Communism is terrible, but when was the last time the US intervened and did anything good? They DON’T DO THAT. Just saying. We went through this with Guardo in… Read more »

